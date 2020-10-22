USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 22

On the previous day, the buying rate of USD was 162.5 while it was sold at 163.4. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 113.5

116

Canadian Dollar 122.5

124.5

Chinese Yuan 24.2

24.35

Euro 191

193.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.9

43.4

UAE Dirham 44.1

44.7

UK Pound Sterling 209

212

US Dollar 162

162.8





