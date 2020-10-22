Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 22 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 22

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

On the previous day, the buying rate of USD was 162.5 while it was sold at 163.4. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 21

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar113.5
116
Canadian Dollar122.5 
124.5
Chinese Yuan24.2
24.35
Euro191
193.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.9
43.4
UAE Dirham44.1
44.7
UK Pound Sterling209
212
US Dollar162
162.8


