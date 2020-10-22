Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has come to the aid of Pakistani veteran actor Samina Butt by providing her financial support.

The famed actor, who recently recounted her struggles on social media, has now been extended financial aid by the chief minister who announced a check of Rs0.1 million for the veteran star, along with a monthly income.

As per sources, she has already received the check in September and will be getting Rs5,000 from the government on a monthly basis.

During an earlier interview with a local outlet, the Bao Tarin star claimed she started suffering financially after the industry moved from Lahore to Karachi.

She further complained how she has been left with no source of income in the midst of piling struggles, from her cardiac issues to her children suffering from schizophrenia.