Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has come to the aid of Pakistani veteran actor Samina Butt by providing her financial support.

The famed actor, who recently recounted her struggles on social media, has now been extended financial aid by the chief minister who announced a check of Rs0.1 million for the veteran star, along with a monthly income.

As per sources, she has already received the check in September and will be getting Rs5,000 from the government on a monthly basis.

During an earlier interview with a local outlet, the Bao Tarin star claimed she started suffering financially after the industry moved from Lahore to Karachi.

She further complained how she has been left with no source of income in the midst of piling struggles, from her cardiac issues to her children suffering from schizophrenia. 

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist

'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist
Beyoncé heartbroken over Nigerian police brutality: ‘we stand by you’

Beyoncé heartbroken over Nigerian police brutality: ‘we stand by you’
Ellen DeGeneres nearly crushed a fan’s mother under her car: 'she could’ve cared less'

Ellen DeGeneres nearly crushed a fan’s mother under her car: 'she could’ve cared less'
Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?

Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?
Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’

Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’
Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?

Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?
Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace
Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son

Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son
Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’

Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’
Matthew McConaughey opens up about experiencing sexual abuse at age 15

Matthew McConaughey opens up about experiencing sexual abuse at age 15
‘Meghan Markle’s hypocritical royal approach makes her more disliked than Diana’

‘Meghan Markle’s hypocritical royal approach makes her more disliked than Diana’
Queen Elizabeth didn’t trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their royal titles

Queen Elizabeth didn’t trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their royal titles

Latest

view all