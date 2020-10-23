Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 23 2020
LIVE Presidential debate 2020: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Watch the final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden here

NASHVILLE: It’s the second and the final showdown between US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a primetime television clash with only 12 days to go before the election.

The debate is staged at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Debate organizers have erected a sanitary screen made of plexiglass between the two candidates´ podiums.

The moderator of the debate, Kristen Welker, has selected six topics: fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.

Moreover, a mute button will be given to the moderator, a White House correspondent for NBC News. Welker has been given the button to ensure that each man speaks uninterrupted during portions reserved for statements.

The arrangements of Plexiglass and the mute button have been made in view of the first 90-minute debate that was held on September 29. The debate witnessed an almost non-stop flurry of interruptions, insults, and near-shouting.

A majority of the disruption came from Trump. At one point, Biden turned to the president and told him to "shut up."

A second debate planned for October 15 was cancelled after Trump came down with Covid-19 and declined to take part in a virtual debate.

The polls indicate that almost all voters have already firmly made up their minds. Biden is steadily ahead, with a new Quinnipiac University national poll putting him up at 51 percent to Trump´s 41.

The Democrat has centered his whole campaign around his image as the more responsible, science-based leader.

But the Republican´s unpredictability and the sheer ferocity of an election that has seen a country at its most divided in decades means that this last direct confrontation in front of a huge live television audience will generate enormous buzz.

Trump has so far insisted that the United States is "rounding the curve" of the virus and presenting his own apparently rapid recovery from infection earlier this month as proof. On his way to Nashville, Trump tested negative, his chief of staff said on Air Force One.

