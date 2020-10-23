Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 23 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 23

Friday Oct 23, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Friday, October 23, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
113115.5
Canadian Dollar
122124
Chinese Yuan
24.224.35
Euro
190.5193
Japanese Yen
1.551.58
Saudi Riyal
42.843.3
UAE Dirham
44.3544.6
UK Pound Sterling
211.5214.5
US Dollar
161.8162.5

