Friday Oct 23 2020
'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist asked to stop politically influencing her fan base

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Melissa Benoist is getting moral vocal as the US presidential election approaches. 

The Supergirl actress, who has emerged as one of the staunch opponents of President Donald Trump, is asking her fans to vote for Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democrat candidate.

She recently joined Karen Bass, the Member of Congress for a talk "about what’s really at stake this election".

While most of her fans are praising her for expressing her political views, others have asked her to stop "politically influencing your fan base".

Most of the criticism that came her way was from Trump supporters in the comments section of her social media posts.

She has chosen not to react to critics online.

