Friday Oct 23 2020
US embassy in Turkey warns citizens of 'potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings'

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Police officers walk in front of Hagia Sophia, or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 11, 2020. — Reuters/Files

The United States embassy in Turkey said Friday it had received reports of "potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings" against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul and other locations throughout the country.

"The US Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey," it said in a statement.

The embassy advised US citizens to exercise "heightened caution" in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls.

"All American citizen and visa services at US Mission in Turkey’s facilities will be temporarily suspended," it added.

The embassy advised its citizens and foreign nationals to take some precautions such as avoiding large crowds, keeping a low profile, being aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, stay alert in locations frequented by foreigners etc.

