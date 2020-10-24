Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan says revival of industrial sector govt’s top priority

PM Imran Khan said that providing all possible facilities to small and medium enterprises is PTI government's top agenda. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the revival of the industrial sector, especially providing all possible facilities to small and medium enterprises, is the government’s top priority, The News reported on Saturday.

Industrialisation would not only accelerate the economic process but would also create job opportunities and wealth for the youth, the premier said while talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi who called on him at the PM Office.

Read more: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan headed in right direction

Thanking the prime minister for his personal interest in promoting industrialisation, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi said the government’s efforts and policies to promote business and industrial processes have restored the confidence of the business community.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Imran had discussed various proposals for resolving issues facing industries, especially small and medium enterprises, including costly electricity while chairing a meeting for the promotion of industrial processes in the country.

In order to save the industrial sector, especially the small and medium enterprises from the current economic situation and the losses caused by the coronavirus, it was imperative to find solutions to the problems facing the industrial sector on a priority basis, the prime minister had maintained.

Welcoming various proposals put forward in this regard, he had said that all possible efforts and steps would be taken to promote the industrial process and utilize the existing capacity in the country.

