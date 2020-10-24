Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry followed his ‘secret girlfriend’ Meghan Markle with a secret account on Instagram when they started dating

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Prince Harry followed his ‘secret girlfriend’ Meghan Markle with a secret account on Instagram when they started dating

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had started following now wife Meghan Markle with a secret account on photo-video sharing platform Instagram when the lovebirds started dating.

The Suits actress, who has not been on social media for a very longtime, was very active on Instagram before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan shut down her blog Tig and quit all social media platform.

According to the report, Prince Harry had started following his then ‘secret girlfriend’ on Instagram with a secret account.

The Daily Express UK quoting Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex had a secret Instagram account and he only followed a few close pals and charities.

Following their wedding in May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan launched their official Instagram account in April 2019 and within a day, @SussexRoyal was followed by more than 1.9 million people.

The official Instagram account of the royal couple was closed in July 2020 – as a consequence of stepping down as senior royals.

Currently, Meghan Markle has no social media accounts for her ‘own self-preservation’.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants
Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here
Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013
Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’
Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split

Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split
Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’

Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’
Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'

Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'
Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Latest

view all