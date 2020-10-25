PDM jalsa: Opposition leaders hold mass contact rally in Quetta, lash out at PTI govt

QUETTA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding its third anti-government rally in the city today despite a warning from the government that militants can target the public gathering.



The gathering is being held at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

Among the PDM leadership, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have addressed the large show of supporters who have gathered to hear the Opposition leaders speak.

Maryam began by saying sentiments of Pakistanis were hurt after depictions of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) were projected onto government buildings in France.

She asked the people to raise their hands and record their protests against such disrespectful actions.

The PML-N vice-president also lamented over the non-provision of scholarships to the students of Balochistan. "The students of Balochistan and Punjab are close to my heart."

"The children of Balochistan were crying on the streets for the last 12 days [for their scholarships] but no one inquired about their condition," she said, hoping that their scholarships would be resumed.

"I love the people of Balochistan more than the people of Punjab," she said, speaking of her intentions behind donning a traditional Balochi dress.

Jalsa attendees were heard chanting intermittently: "Charon subon ki awaz Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz (The voice of four provinces Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz)" and "Vote ko izzat do (give respect to vote)".

Maryam stressed that the people of Balochistan have just as much a right to elect their own representatives as anyone else in the country.

Talking about a girl who had approached her ahead of the jalsa and informed her that three of her brothers had "disappeared", she said that when she and her father were detained, she did not cry, however, after hearing the girl's story, her eyes were full of tears.

The girl whose three brothers have gone missing. — YouTube/Geo News

Maryam said she remembers Dr Shazia, and Nawab Akbar Bugti, and how his loved ones were "not allowed to take a look at his body".

Slamming the ones who entered her hotel room in Karachi, she asked whether these were Pakistan's norms. "Do you people accept this?" she asked the jalsa attendees.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was next to address the gathering remotely, via video link.



Bilawal who could not attend the jalsa due to campaign activities in Gilgit-Baltistan, had earlier directed his party workers and supporters to make the public gathering a success.



PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is present at the venue and will deliver his address shortly.

Before the jalsa began, Opposition leaders gathered at a hotel to hold a meeting.



'Elections will be held in country soon' — Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao, while addressing the crowd, said that people's problems had worsened during the incumbent government's rule.

"Elections will soon be held across the country," he said. "The next government will be formed according to the wishes of the people." Saying that QWP was ready to "render any sacrifices", Sherpao said that the Opposition wanted to send the government packing.



'Govt betrayed Sardar Akhtar Mengal' — Hoti



Awami National Party (ANP) acting president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that the government had "betrayed" the people of Balochistan and their representative, Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

"Pashtuns and Balochis should unite to fight for their rights," he said. "The voice that has risen in Punjab and all over Pakistan [should be heard] and its case should be fought," he added.



Hoti said that the locals of Balochistan had the "first right" on Gwadar before everyone else, adding that he felt happy if the entire country reaped benefits due to the port city.



"Conspiracies are being hatched against the 18th Amendment," he warned, adding that the "selected" will have to go home. "There is no other solution. New elections will be held, no selection will be done [from now on]."

Terror threat

Speaking to Geo News ahead of the rally, PDM organisers said that security arrangements were in place to guard against any untoward incident. DG Izhar Ikram said proper security measures had been taken in light of the terror threat issued by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

NACTA, working directly under the federal interior minister, had issued the alert a few days ago.



Sources told The News that the provincial government was provided information obtained from across the border that a threat existed of a terrorist attack taking place during the jalsa.

They said that information of the possibility of a terrorist attack was being taken seriously by authorities. As a result, the Balochistan government has deployed additional police force.



Sources said that such threats were not new and the provincial government had taken them seriously in the past as well. They further said that the threat has been received from groups that have links with Indian intelligence agency RAW.



Organisers of the PDM jalsa are in constant contact with the local administration and extending cooperation in maintaining security situation in and around the public meeting, said sources.



'PDM jalsa to be held at any cost' — Fazl