Karachi police chief tests positive for coronavirus

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: File

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon tested positive for coronavirus, following which he went on leave from Saturday, The News reported.

The additional inspector general of police quarantined himself at his home after he tested positive for the contagious disease.

Criminal Investigation Agency DIG Arif Hanif has been given additional charge as Karachi’s additional IGP during Memon's absence.

Highest single-day surge in three months

Yesterday, Pakistan reported its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months, government data showed.

As per the data, the country reported 847 news cases on October 23 out of 31,009 samples taken by the health authorities. The country also reported 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The last time such a spike was recorded on July 30 when more than 900 cases were detected.

The new increase has taken the number of positive cases in the country to 327,063, while the countrywide death toll has increased to 6,727.