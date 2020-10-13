Coronavirus: Authorities suspend Bachat, Car Bazaar, other congregations in Karachi's district central

Police personnel stand alert to stop motorist to go out from Mangopir area after excess of coronavirus positive cases to prevent the spread of covid-19 in provincial capital. — Online/Files

KARACHI: Bachat and car bazaars and other congregations have been suspended in Karachi's district central amid fears of coronavirus spreading in the district, said deputy commissioner Dr Raja Dharejo on Tuesday.

Dr Dharejo, in a notification issued, said: "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of Sindh Epidemic Act 2014, to prevent the general public from spread of Covid 19, all the permissions/NOCs issued from time to time to hold Bachat bazaars, car bazaars, and any other permission for congregations within the jurisdiction of District Central Karachi, are hereby cancelled/withdrawn forthwith."

The deputy commissioner warned that any violation of the order would be strictly dealt with as per government rules.

The order comes after the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) warned authorities and the general public about the foreseeable second spike of coronavirus, saying that it is likely to start from educational institutions as it happened in US, India and Iran.

“Unfortunately, the government’s response so far is limited to the issuance of notifications of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), whose implementation is non-existent anywhere including schools,” said the PMA office-bearers while addressing a press conference.

They said that winter has arrived and schools have opened hence any carelessness on part of the government and the public might trigger a second spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26

A week earlier, coronavirus hotspot areas across the city rose to 26, according to the Sindh health department.

The provincial health department said that Karachi district central's hotspot areas rose to eight in the city whereas four areas from district Malir have been declared as hotspots.

Five areas each of the city's district Korangi and East have been included in the COVID-19 hotspot areas.

Two areas each of district south and district west were included among the coronavirus hotpot areas.