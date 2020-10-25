‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre

After Ellen DeGeneres witnessed her fall from grace earlier this year over allegations of abusive behavior, it looks like her British counterpart James Corden may be facing the same fate.

American comedian Eric Andre called out the host of The Late Late Show as he blasted television figures during his recent interview with Vanity Fair.

The writer and producer, 37, gave his take on the Ellen DeGeneres scandal as well as he said: “We have a psychopath in the White House and we’re in the longest war of all time.”

“It seems like small potatoes compared to the world crumbling into these right-wing authoritarian dictatorships and these industrialised nations.”

“Boohoo, Ellen was mean. Who gives a [expletive]? I never thought she was nice! She seems like she’d be like, “[expletive] get me a coffee! Now!” he said.

“Is that what cancel culture’s devolved to? ‘That guy’s not nice!’ James Corden is [expletive] if that’s the only criteria to get called out. James Corden and Lorne Michaels are screwed! They’re trembling in their [expletive] boots,” he went on to say.