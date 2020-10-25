Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

After Ellen DeGeneres witnessed her fall from grace earlier this year over allegations of abusive behavior, it looks like her British counterpart James Corden may be facing the same fate.

American comedian Eric Andre called out the host of The Late Late Show as he blasted television figures during his recent interview with Vanity Fair.

The writer and producer, 37, gave his take on the Ellen DeGeneres scandal as well as he said: “We have a psychopath in the White House and we’re in the longest war of all time.”

“It seems like small potatoes compared to the world crumbling into these right-wing authoritarian dictatorships and these industrialised nations.”

“Boohoo, Ellen was mean. Who gives a [expletive]? I never thought she was nice! She seems like she’d be like, “[expletive] get me a coffee! Now!” he said.

“Is that what cancel culture’s devolved to? ‘That guy’s not nice!’ James Corden is [expletive] if that’s the only criteria to get called out. James Corden and Lorne Michaels are screwed! They’re trembling in their [expletive] boots,” he went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'
Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’

Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’
Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed
Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live

Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose
Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England

Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England
Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch up positions' in the White House

Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch up positions' in the White House
Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note reveals she voted in the US polls alongside baby girl

Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note reveals she voted in the US polls alongside baby girl

Prince Harry to make massive sacrifice before acquiring US citizenship

Prince Harry to make massive sacrifice before acquiring US citizenship
Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton

Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon

Latest

view all