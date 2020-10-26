Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare 1990 video

It looks like Meghan Markle’s dreams of wearing a tiara and becoming a princess had all come true—that is until she realized the royal life wasn’t for her.

Her desire of becoming a member of the royal family had been budding from childhood, as seen in a video making rounds on the internet.

The Mirror unearthed the video which shows the former actor playing dress up and pretending to be a Queen for a play session at her former best friend Ninaki Priddy’s birthday party.

The footage goes on to show how Ninaki’s mother enters the garden with a camera to which a rather chipped Meghan excitedly reacts, and says: “You guys, look, we’re on video tape! Come here, you guys!”

She then tries to ape a clapper board used in the films and yells: “Your Royal Highness, take one!”

Meghan can then be seen playing the role of the Queen as one friend asks her: “Your Highness, your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom any more?”

Meghan responds: “Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress.”

Another kid at the party plays along and asks ‘Queen’ Meghan: "Can I go take a walk, your Highness?"

“Yes, you may,” responds Meghan and then goes on to call for a ten-minute break which ends almost immediately.

"Faster sewing! Faster cooking!” Meghan goes around yelling when another friend intervenes and says: “Your Highness, Your Highness, great party!”

“Oh, I’m so glad you are enjoying it,” reacts an elated Meghan.



