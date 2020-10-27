Sindh increases GB students’ seats in universities

Sindh University, NED University, Karachi University, Dow Medical University, Mehran Engineering University, Dawood Engineering University, and People's Medical University among others have increased the seats for GB students. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Ahead of the legislative assembly elections, the PPP government increased the number of seats allocated for students from Gilgit-Baltistan in universities across Sindh.

According to The News, the Chief Minister’s House and Department of Boards and Universities sent a formal proforma to concerned authorities, directing to increase capacity on an immediate basis.

The universities include Sindh University, NED University, Karachi University, Dow Medical, Mehran Engineering University, Dawood Engineering University and People's Medical University.

Furthermore, the number of seats for GB students has also been increased in Shah Latif University, Tando Jam Agricultural University, and IBA Sukkur.

NED University vice-chancellor Dr Sarosh Lodhi said the number was increased from six to 10. On the other hand, Dawood Engineering University vice-chancellor said the three seats were added each for GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The move comes as PPP intensifies political campaign ahead of the November 15 elections in the northern region.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated that the PPP was taking part in the elections with its manifesto of 2018 in which it was clearly mentioned that the PPP will give the status of interim province to GB.