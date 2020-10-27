Sindh, Punjab on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast

A Reuters file photo of a soldier standing guard outside the Police Training Centre after an attack on the academy in Quetta in 2016.

LAHORE/ KARACHI/ QUETTA: Authorities in Sindh, Punjab and Quetta heightened security on Tuesday hours after at least seven lives were lost in Peshawar bomb blast.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani directed field officers to increase security in red zone areas, and heightened security at checkpoints at inter-provincial and inter-district levels. He also ordered security officials to intensify search and intelligence operations across the province.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also ordered heightened security at the provincial level. “Police patrolling, picketing and snap check should be made more effective,” he said, directing increased security at Masjid, Imaam Bargah and other key locations.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaque Cheema said patrolling and snap checking have been increased across the city while security has been tightened at all entry and exit points. The city police chief said the CTD and special branch were also put on high alert.

Three days ago, at least three people were killed and seven were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Quetta’s Hazarganji fruit market. The incident occurred as Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa was taking place in the city.

It may be noted here that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a threat alert for Peshawar and Quetta on October 22. The authority said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was planning to target religious and political parties in bomb attacks and suicide bombings.

According to Geo News, Nacta said that acting on such reports, on October 21, a terror plot for Balochistan was foiled. It said during the operation conducted in Qamar Din Karez, eight explosive devices were recovered. "This material was to be used for attacks in Quetta and Peshawar," Nacta said.

The Authority had recommended strict security measures in Quetta and Peshawar to avoid any untoward incident.