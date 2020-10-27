Seven killed, 70 injured in Peshawar blast: KP police

PESHAWAR: At least seven people were killed and more than 70 injured in a bomb blast inside a seminary in Peshawar’s Dil Colony, Geo News reported quoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi and hospital officials.

Police and rescue service arrived at the crime scene and launched operations. KP Police said initial investigations revealed that the time-bomb was planted inside a bag.

Children and instructors are among the victims as the blast took place during classes at the religious school. The injured were moved to Lady Reading Hospital where at least five are in critically wounded.

LRH officials confirmed receiving at least seven bodies and over 70 injured.

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra also confirmed the death toll.

Condemnations

Condemning the incident, KP Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had summoned a meeting to discuss the security situation. He revealed that Quetta and Peshawar were on threat alert following which security had been heightened.

Yousufzai said the seminary staff and children were soft targets. “Terrorists always aim for soft targets. This area has been peaceful for a long time,” he said.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz also condemned the attack and promised to "bury those with nefarious intentions to destablise the country".

Terming it a “heartbreaking incident”, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz condoled with the victims and their families.



"Very sorry to hear about the blast & casualties in Peshawar," wrote PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. "Terrorists, who had been defeated, are again hitting us because Imran Khan has pitched security apparatus against the opposition instead of terrorists."

"National Action Plan has been forgotten. Ministry of Interior is an extension of NAB."



More to follow...

