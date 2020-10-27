Reduced syllabus for Classes 11, 12: Sindh notifies condensed syllabus

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has notified a reduced syllabus for intermediate students for the academic year 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to condense the syllabus was taken as students had missed out on classes due to the countrywide lockdown.

The updated curriculum is designed by the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research Sindh, Directorates of School education and Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education under the supervision and guidance of the working group on the condensed syllabus.

The annual examinations for first-year and second-year students will also be conducted under this syllabus.

You can access the syllabus here:



