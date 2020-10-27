Prince Andrew’s return unlikely as his royal future hangs in balance

Prince Andrew’s hopes of clearing his name in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal seem to be getting gloomier by the day.

And as the Duke of York does his very best to map out a way to return to his previous stature in the British royal family and resume his duties as well as hold on to the titles, there is still little hope.

According to a report by The Mirror, the controversial figure of the royal family is trying to “reframe” his role.

The outlet cited palace insiders claiming that there appear to be “zero chances” of Andrew’s return to his royal role.

“Whatever the Duke (of York) may think his future looks like, he should be under no illusion that view is not shared by the people who actually make the decisions within the family. There is no way of him ever returning to front line duties and he will remain very much on the outside,” said one source.

While Queen Elizabeth II is said to be “sympathetic” towards her third-born, Prince Charles and his son Prince William are “completely dismayed” since Andrew’s decision of taking part in the ruinous BBC Newsnight interview.