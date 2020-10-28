Karachi administration offers free CSS consultation services at Frere Hall

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shalwani at an inauguration ceremony in Karachi. — Twitter

The Karachi administration is offering free CSS consultation services and lectures to students aspiring to appear in the competitive examinations.

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, in a tweet, termed the move as an "unprecedented" opportunity for CSS aspirants.

"Frere Hall Library offers free CSS consultation services and series of lectures by present and former bureaucrats, professors, and diplomats," his Twitter post read.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shalwani said: "Inauguration of Free of Cost CSS Consultative Sessions at Frere Hall by Administrator Karachi."

"The response from students is encouraging and we are hopeful for a sustainable continuation of the program," he said.