Wednesday Oct 28 2020
New photo from Princess Beatrice's enchanting wedding ceremony breaks the internet

A romantic black-and-white photo of Princess Beatrice and her husband is taking the internet by storm 

Royal fans have been treated to a new and unseen photo from Princess Beatrice's fairy-tale wedding held in July this year.

On Tuesday, Beatrices's mother Sarah Ferguson shared an unseen photo from the enchanting ceremony sending royal fans into a tizzy.

She uploaded a romantic black-and-white photo of the couple gazing into each other's eyes alongside a thank you note to a royal wisher.

"Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness," Sarah, Duchess of York wrote in her thank you letter. "It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down upon them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome—their love shone through."

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice," Sarah wrote.

The thank-you note was shared by the royal super-fan who received it.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi thanked their well-wishers separately, sending them one of their official wedding photos alongside a copy of a handwritten message.

"Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent to us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge," they wrote,"Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families."

