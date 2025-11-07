Blake Lively reveals big cost of 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively claims $161 million losses in ‘It Ends With Us’ row

In the wake of drama surrounding her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us, Blake Lively, via her legal team, reveals the cost to her career.



The damages, which the Green Lantern star alleged, are a staggering $161 million. In the latest filing, her attorneys break down the losses of what they allege was a “smear campaign” by the movie’s star and director against her.

Potential financial losses ran over $50 million, lawyers claim, due to the impact of controversy on Blake’s acting and producing career, along with endorsements as well as speaking engagements.

$49 and $22 million, though potentially in the earnings of her beauty and beverage brands, Blake Brown and Betty Buzz/Betty Booze, respectively.

In addition, there are reputational damages of $34 million based on an estimated 65 million negative impressions on social media.

It is worth noting that the trial is set to take place in March next year on a lawsuit that Blake filed against Justin, producer Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, and their publicists in 2024.