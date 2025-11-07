Jacob Elordi calls out ‘Saltburn' bathtub scene haters

Jacob Elordi addresses ‘prudish' reaction of haters of ‘Saltburn' bathtub scene

Jacob Elordi has blasted viewers' "prudish" reaction to the Saltburn bathtub scene.

The scene sees Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) drink bathwater after he secretly watched Felix Catton (Elordi) touch himself in the tub.

Advertisement

This scene got people talking and left quite a many flabbergasted.

Appearing on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Elordi said: "I actually think it shows me just how, I guess, prudish we are.”

"When I watch that, I just think there's far more extreme things in cinema that I've seen, far more graphic,” the 28-year-old compared.

The star - who has witnessed "more alarming" moments in films - cannot understand why viewers do not have the same reaction when it comes to scenes packed with distressing violence.

Elordi added: "There's more alarming things in the top 10 streamed remakes of crime documentaries on every streaming platform.”

"I think that's much more alarming, the kind of horrible joy that we all get from watching children be mutilated. That's what was interesting to me,” the Euphoria star said.

"I was like, 'Here's a piece of fiction with something just a little taboo,' and that makes people's skin crawl. It's an interesting parallel," he further mentioned.

Saltburn - which is about Oxford student Oliver becoming obsessed with his rich-and-aristocratic classmate Felix - was directed by Emerald Fennell.

Speaking about the bathtub scene in 2023, Fennell told Entertainment Weekly: "The bathtub was the first thing, the first image, that came to me.”

"It was a boy saying, 'I wasn't in love with him,' and that same boy licking the bottom of a bathtub. So that was the very centre of the film for me, this kind of unreliable narrator, somebody who was clearly in the grips of extreme desire and who hasn't yet come to terms with it or who has had to find another way of coming to terms with it or explain it," she concluded.