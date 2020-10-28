October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,985, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104.958 at the opening of the market. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,500 at the opening of trading on Wednesday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs750 previously.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,165 at the opening of trading.

Read more: October 27: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,985, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104.958 at the opening of the market.



