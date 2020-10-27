October 27: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold fell by Rs86 to hit Rs98,808 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs115,250 at the opening of trading on Tuesday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs100 during the intra-day trading a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,808 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs90,574, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,645 at the opening of the market.



