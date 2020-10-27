Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
October 27: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold fell by Rs86 to hit Rs98,808 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs115,250 at the opening of trading on Tuesday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs100 during the intra-day trading a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,808 at the opening of trading.

Read more: October 26: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs90,574, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,645 at the opening of the market.


