PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to raise the issue of blasphemous caricatures in France at international forums, which has angered the Muslims across the world, it emerged on Tuesday during the Federal Cabinet meeting.



According to sources, the prime minister informed the cabinet that he would write letters to Muslim world leaders and seek their support on the matter.

“In the letter, the prime minister would ask them to show unity and solidarity on the issue of blasphemous caricatures,” the sources said.

PM Imran Khan said that no one would be allowed to disrespect Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the name of freedom of expression.

The cabinet, while taking strong exception to the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and hurting the sentiments of billions, Tuesday said it was intolerable and unacceptable for any Muslim.

It also condemned in the strongest terms the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that every available forum would be used for the effective representation of the sentiments of Muslims regarding the blasphemous caricatures.

In this regard, the reservations of Pakistani nation as well as Muslim Ummah would be conveyed to the world through the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the cabinet said.

Strong protest lodged over anti-Islam campaign

Pakistan had on Monday summoned French envoy Marc Baréty to lodge "strong protest" against the publication of blasphemous caricatures and Macron’s "anti-Islam" comments.

According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, a demarche was also handed to the French envoy by Special Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid. The FO had told Baréty that Pakistan strongly protested the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

A "strong protest" was also recorded over Macron's "blasphemous statement" after the caricatures were published, the FO had said, adding that it condemned the French president's statement accusing Muslims of separatism and vowing not to give up on blasphemous caricatures.