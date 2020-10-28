Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Navy successfully tests out anti-ship missiles from sea and air

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Pakistan Navy on Wednesday successfully tested anti-ship missiles by firing live weapons from the sea and air in the North Arabian Sea. 

“Pakistan Navy warships, aircraft and helicopters successfully hit their respective targets,” the Navy's Directorate General of Public Relations said in a public statement. He added that the “display of missile firing” was a testament to the “operational capabilities and military readiness” of the force.

Newly installed Chief of Naval Staff Adm Amjad Khan Niazi, who was the chief guest at the event, expressed 'complete satisfaction' over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.

“The Pakistan Navy is fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression,” said the admiral. He added that Pakistan Navy personnel and officers are always ready to protect the country's maritime borders and maritime assets.

Read more: Pakistan Navy wins National Shooting Championship title for third time in a row

The was the first time that Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was overseeing an exercise after his elevation as Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier this month, the admiral had taken charge of the Navy after a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad where Admiral retired Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handed over command of the Pakistan Navy to the new naval chief.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran, CM Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab

PM Imran, CM Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab
Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD

Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD
PPP's Agha Rafiullah kicked out of National Assembly following spat with deputy speaker

PPP's Agha Rafiullah kicked out of National Assembly following spat with deputy speaker
As virus resurges, NCOC approves use of antigen testing for coronavirus patients

As virus resurges, NCOC approves use of antigen testing for coronavirus patients
Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan: FM Qureshi
Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell

Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell
WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far
WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad

WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad
Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction

Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction
‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47

‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47
China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office

China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office
PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

Latest

view all