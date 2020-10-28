Watch: Navy successfully tests out anti-ship missiles from sea and air

Pakistan Navy on Wednesday successfully tested anti-ship missiles by firing live weapons from the sea and air in the North Arabian Sea.



“Pakistan Navy warships, aircraft and helicopters successfully hit their respective targets,” the Navy's Directorate General of Public Relations said in a public statement. He added that the “display of missile firing” was a testament to the “operational capabilities and military readiness” of the force.

Newly installed Chief of Naval Staff Adm Amjad Khan Niazi, who was the chief guest at the event, expressed 'complete satisfaction' over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.

“The Pakistan Navy is fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression,” said the admiral. He added that Pakistan Navy personnel and officers are always ready to protect the country's maritime borders and maritime assets.

The was the first time that Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was overseeing an exercise after his elevation as Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier this month, the admiral had taken charge of the Navy after a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad where Admiral retired Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handed over command of the Pakistan Navy to the new naval chief.