Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Outgoing naval chief Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi (right) hands over the charge to new Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi. The ceremony was held in PNS Zafar, Islamabad. Photo:Geo.tv/Screen grab

A ceremony to mark Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi's elevation as Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy was held today. 

The change of command ceremony was held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad where Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi symbolically handed over command of the Pakistan Navy to the new naval chief.

Outgoing naval chief Adm Zafar Mahmood. Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Navy

Adm Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

The new naval chief has also served on various command and staff appointments.

His command appointments include command of two Type-21 ships, PNS Badr and PNS Tariq; Commander of the 18th Destroyer Squadron; Commandant PNS Bahadur; Commandant Pakistan Navy War College; Commander Central Punjab Lahore; Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi.

Incoming naval chief Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi when he was vice admiral. Photo: Pakistan Navy

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director-General Naval Intelligence.

He is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, Quetta and the National Defence University Islamabad. The admiral also holds a Master’s Degree in Underwater Acoustics from the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) (the Crescent of Distinction) and the Sitara-e-Basalat (Star of Good Conduct). He has also been conferred the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

