Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Courts demand Johnny Depp’s presence in $50 million defamation case hearing

Johnny Depp was previously awarded a generous laxation regarding his $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard, however, US courts have since rescinded that option and now demand Depp’s physical presence in the court room, despite him being contractually bound with work shoots.

The order was issued by the Fairfax County VA Circuit Court and has been signed off on by Chief Judge Bruce White. According to a report by Deadline the order reads, “Plaintiff John C. Depp, II shall …appear for three successive days in counsel for Defendant’s offices in Virginia …or at such other place in Northern Virginia designated by counsel for Defendant, from November 10-12, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day.”

Despite the order being issued almost a day prior, there is still no word on whether the actor will be able to make for the physical trial owing to his Fantastic Beasts obligations.

Once the actor does respond to the judge’s demand, he will have to skip out on some shoots in the UK for J.K Rowling’s latest book adapted sequel. 

