Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan, CM Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Lahore. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on the political and economic situation in the province, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The premier, who is on a one-day visit to Lahore, discussed political and administrative matters including prices and availability of essential commodities.

Read more: Wheat price in Pakistan touches historic high: report

CM Buzdar appraised the prime minister on the relief steps taken by the provincial government to stabilise the price of four. 

PM Imran is scheduled to chair meetings on the progress of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, the local government system and issuance of health cards in the province. He will also attend the Doctors' Convention as chief guest.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD

Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD
PPP's Agha Rafiullah kicked out of National Assembly following spat with deputy speaker

PPP's Agha Rafiullah kicked out of National Assembly following spat with deputy speaker
As virus resurges, NCOC approves use of antigen testing for coronavirus patients

As virus resurges, NCOC approves use of antigen testing for coronavirus patients
Watch: Navy successfully tests out anti-ship missiles from sea and air

Watch: Navy successfully tests out anti-ship missiles from sea and air
Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan: FM Qureshi
Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell

Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell
WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far
WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad

WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad
Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction

Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction
‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47

‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47
China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office

China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office
PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

Latest

view all