PM Imran Khan, CM Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Lahore. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on the political and economic situation in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.



The premier, who is on a one-day visit to Lahore, discussed political and administrative matters including prices and availability of essential commodities.

CM Buzdar appraised the prime minister on the relief steps taken by the provincial government to stabilise the price of four.

PM Imran is scheduled to chair meetings on the progress of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, the local government system and issuance of health cards in the province. He will also attend the Doctors' Convention as chief guest.