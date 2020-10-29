USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October, 29, October.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 113.5

116

Canadian Dollar

120.5

122.5

China Yuan

23.8

23.95

Euro

188.5

191

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.4

43.1

UAE Dirham

43.6

44.2

UK Pound Sterling

208

212

US Dollar

160.4

161.2





