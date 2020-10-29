Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Oct 29 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October, 29, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying Selling
Australian Dollar113.5
116 
Canadian Dollar 
120.5
122.5 
China Yuan 
23.8
23.95
Euro
188.5
191
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
42.4
43.1 
UAE Dirham 
43.6
44.2
UK Pound Sterling 
208
212
US Dollar 
160.4
161.2


