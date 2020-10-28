Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, October, 28, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencySellingBuying
Australian Dollar112.5
115
Canadian Dollar120
122
China Yuan24.05
24.2
Euro188
190.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42
42.5
UAE Dirham43.5 
44
UK Pound Sterling208
212
US Dollar160.3
161


