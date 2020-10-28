USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28

On Tuesday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 160.5 while it was sold at Rs 161.5. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, October, 28, October.



The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Selling Buying Australian Dollar 112.5

115

Canadian Dollar 120

122

China Yuan 24.05

24.2

Euro 188

190.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42

42.5

UAE Dirham 43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling 208

212

US Dollar 160.3

161





