Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,094 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File 

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs113,250 at the opening of trading on Thursday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,250 a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,094 at the opening of trading today.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,002, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,811 at the opening of the market.


FBR initiates inquiry against sugar mills

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

PSX: KSE 100 sees selling pressure but market remains over 41,000

PTI govt's delayed decisions cost people Rs404b: report

October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28

PSX: KSE 100 ends day on negative note, but remains over 41,000

Pakistan registers over 900 companies in a day

SBP makes remitting disinvestment proceeds easier to help attract FDI

October 27: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 27

PSX: Week opens on positive note as KSE 100 index gains 584 points

