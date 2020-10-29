October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,094 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs113,250 at the opening of trading on Thursday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,250 a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,094 at the opening of trading today.

Read more: October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,002, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,811 at the opening of the market.



