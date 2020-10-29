October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Thursday Oct 29, 2020
KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs113,250 at the opening of trading on Thursday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,250 a day prior.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,094 at the opening of trading today.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,002, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,811 at the opening of the market.