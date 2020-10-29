Peek at and drool over snaps from Wasim Akram’s Turkey trip

The power duo shared their picture at a sunset setting in Istanbul. Photo courtesy: Instagram/@Wasim Akram

Cricket legend Wasim Akram is giving us some major vacation goals with his ongoing trip to Turkey, where he currently is along with his family and spouse Shaniera Akram.

Here are a few pictures from their trip that will make you pack your bags and leave for a short trip to Istanbul.

Istanbul- the city of wonder, Shaniera Akram wrote in her recent post on social media. Photo Courtesy: Instagarm/@Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram shares a picture of her daughter playing with cats in Turkey's city Istanbul. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Shaniera Akram

If Pakistan should model itself on any country, it should be Turkey, says the sports star as he shares another picture of him Turkey. Photo Courtesy: Instagarm/@Wasim Akram

Hello from stunning Istanbul, wrote Wasim Akram on Twitter. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Wasim Akram

Shaniera also shared a video of their daughter enjoying the famous ice cream trick in Turkey. "Ordering ice cream in Turkey is one thing, trying to eat it is another!", she wrote on Instagram.





Recently the acclaimed sportsman on his social media said that if Pakistan should model itself on any country, it should be Turkey as he was impressed by the "Turkish people’s hospitality, food, and their ability to welcome the world".



“They have done well. Pakistan has so many untapped resources, InshAllah we will get there one day,” said the former Pakistan team skipper.

Last week, Wasim Akram had announced that he was in Turkey and terming Istanbul "a mesmerising city".

The famed cricket commentator's visit comes as numerous Pakistanis head to Turkey for vacations and artists of popular Islamic history drama, Ertugrul, announce their trips to the South Asian nation.

