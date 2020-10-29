Can't connect right now! retry
Wasim Akram believes Pakistan should model itself like Turkey

Wasim Akram had made the remarks on a Twitter post. Photo: Twitter/Wasim Akram 

After enjoying a few days in Turkey, former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram believes that Pakistan should model itself like Turkey.

“If Pakistan should model itself on any country, it should be Turkey,” said the former left-arm pacer who was impressed by the Turkish people’s hospitality, food and their ability to welcome the world.

“They have done well. Pakistan has so many untapped resources, InshAllah we will get there one day,” said the former Pakistan team skipper.

Last week, Wasim Akram had announced that he was in Turkey and terming Istanbul "a mesmerising city".

Read more: ‘If it wasn’t for Miandad, there would never have been Wasim Akram’

The famed cricket commentator's visit comes as numerous Pakistanis head to Turkey for vacations and artistes of popular Islamic history drama, Ertugrul, announce their trips to the South Asian nation.

"Hello from stunning Istanbul first time ever must say it’s a mesmerising city," Akram wrote, adding hashtags #amazing and #ElectricCity.

