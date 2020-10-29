In pictures: Adorned with lights, Pakistan's streets come alive on Eid Milad un Nabi
Pakistan's streets wore a lively look on Thursday night ahead of the Eid Milad un Nabi, which will be celebrated on Friday across the country.
Muslims in Pakistan and across the world mark the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the Islamic lunar calendar as the day when Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born.
People illuminated several streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings in celebration.
Every year, the government, religious organisations, Milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.