In pictures: Adorned with lights, Pakistan's streets come alive on Eid Milad un Nabi

Pakistan's streets wore a lively look on Thursday night ahead of the Eid Milad un Nabi, which will be celebrated on Friday across the country.

Muslims in Pakistan and across the world mark the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the Islamic lunar calendar as the day when Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born.

People illuminated several streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings in celebration.

Every year, the government, religious organisations, Milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

A picture taken on October 28, 2020 an illuminated street in a residential area ahead of celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Pakistan port city of Karachi. — AFP

A slow shutter speed picture taken on October 28, 2020 shows an illuminated mosque ahead of celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Pakistan port city of Karachi. — AFP

A view of a beautiful moon model with the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) associated with the celebrations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal. — Online

A stunning view of buildings illuminated with colorful lights at Akal Garh area associated with the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal as the Muslims of entire World celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awal with great religious zeal. — Online

Students of Dar ul Uloom Hizb-ul-Ahnaf hold clay torches during a rally from Data Darbar to Regal Chowk, on the eve of the Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi. — Online

A beautiful illuminated view of the Jannat-ul-Firdous mosque decorated with lights on the eve of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 29, 2020. — PPI

A beautiful illuminated view of Chagla-street-Kharadar, decorated with lights in connection of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, in Karachi. — INP

A girl offering dua as Faizan-e-Madina in the background can be seen decorated with lights in connection of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, in Karachi. — INP



