Friday Oct 30 2020
October 30: Today's gold rates in Pakistan

Friday Oct 30, 2020

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs111,600 on Thursday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,650 during intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,680 at the close of trading a day prior.

Read more: October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs87,706, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,299 at the close of the market.

It is pertinent to mention that the prices of gold will remain the same for today as there is a public holiday on account of Eid Milad un Nabi.


USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 30

US economy registers record gain of 33.1% in third quarter

PSX: Stocks take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 1,200 points

FBR initiates inquiry against sugar mills

October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

PSX: KSE 100 sees selling pressure but market remains over 41,000

PTI govt's delayed decisions cost people Rs404b: report

October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28

PSX: KSE 100 ends day on negative note, but remains over 41,000

Pakistan registers over 900 companies in a day

