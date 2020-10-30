October 30: Today's gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs111,600 on Thursday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,650 during intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,680 at the close of trading a day prior.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs87,706, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,299 at the close of the market.

It is pertinent to mention that the prices of gold will remain the same for today as there is a public holiday on account of Eid Milad un Nabi.



