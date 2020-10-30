Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him

In this representational image, a man can be seen firing a shot. — Reuters/Files

A man who robbed a doctor a few days earlier was coincidentally brought to the same medic for treatment after he sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with police.



According to police, the suspect was arrested on Thursday morning after a gun battle in Karachi's Bilal Colony.

The police took the injured robber to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment, where the robbery victim, whose name the police only disclosed as Dr Arif, identified him.

Dr Arif told police said that he had been robbed by the wounded man near the port city's Ajmer Nagri area a few days ago.

Police said that a case was also registered against the suspect on the doctor's complaint.



