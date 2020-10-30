Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him

A man who robbed a doctor a few days earlier was coincidentally brought to the same medic for treatment after he sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with police.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on Thursday morning after a gun battle in Karachi's Bilal Colony.

The police took the injured robber to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment, where the robbery victim, whose name the police only disclosed as Dr Arif, identified him.

Dr Arif told police said that he had been robbed by the wounded man near the port city's Ajmer Nagri area a few days ago.

Police said that a case was also registered against the suspect on the doctor's complaint.


Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violations that injured 2

Grade 7-9 to be taught Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life: PM Imran Khan

CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 resurge

Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt grants 30-day remission to prisoners across Pakistan

DC Islamabad personally makes sure civil servants enter Pakistan Secretariat with masks

Shibli Faraz hints at legal action against Ayaz Sadiq

HRCP, PBC, PFUJ seek judicial commission to probe abduction of Ali Imran Syed

NAB conducts hours-long raid at NICVD

'Ayaz Sadiq, if our legs were shaking, would we have shot down two planes?' asks Gill

Dr Aafia Siddiqui signs clemency petition

First time since July: Pakistan's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000 mark

Veteran lawyer Latif Afridi elected SCBA president

