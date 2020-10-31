USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

Currency rates in Pakistan: On Friday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 160 while it was sold at Rs 160.8. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Saturday, October, 30, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112

115

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan 23.75

23.9

Euro 187

189.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.25

43

UAE Dirham 43.4

44

UK Pound Sterling 207

211

US Dollar 160

160.8





