Saturday Oct 31 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Currency rates in Pakistan: On Friday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 160 while it was sold at Rs 160.8. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Saturday, October, 30, October.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 30

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112
115
Canadian Dollar119
121
China Yuan23.75
23.9
Euro187
189.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.25
43
UAE Dirham43.4
44
UK Pound Sterling207
211
US Dollar160 
160.8


