Friday Oct 30 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 30

Friday Oct 30, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October, 29, October.

Markets are closed today on account of Eid Miladun Nabi. 

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
112115
Canadian Dollar 
119121
China Yuan 
23.7523.9
Euro
187189.5
Japanese Yen
1.551.58
Saudi Riyal
42.2543
UAE Dirham 
43.444
UK Pound Sterling 
207211
US Dollar 
160160.8

