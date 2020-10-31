Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra: PM Imran Khan

In a sweet gesture, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he could not have survived without his wife Bushra Khan.

Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel's Susanne Koelbl, the premier said his wife has great wisdom. "I discuss everything with her," he shared. "Also problem [that] I face in the government, dealing with complex situations."

PM Imran said "only a fool doesn't talk about everything with his wife".

Read more: More concerned than happy over Imran becoming PM, says Bushra Bibi



“She is my soulmate. She is my companion," he said. "I would not have survived without her."

The prime minister frequently praises his wife for her wisdom. Upon the completion of PTI government's first 100 days, he credited her for "such a difficult life".