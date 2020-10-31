Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

In a sweet gesture, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he could not have survived without his wife Bushra Khan. 

Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel's Susanne Koelbl, the premier said his wife has great wisdom. "I discuss everything with her," he shared. "Also problem [that] I face in the government, dealing with complex situations."

PM Imran said "only a fool doesn't talk about everything with his wife".

Read more: More concerned than happy over Imran becoming PM, says Bushra Bibi

“She is my soulmate. She is my companion," he said. "I would not have survived without her."

The prime minister frequently praises his wife for her wisdom. Upon the completion of PTI government's first 100 days, he credited her for "such a difficult life".

More From Pakistan:

Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US

Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US
US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power

US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power
Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him

Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him
10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police

10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police
Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violations that injured 2

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violations that injured 2
Grade 7-9 to be taught Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life: PM Imran Khan

Grade 7-9 to be taught Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life: PM Imran Khan
CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 resurge

CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 resurge
Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt grants 30-day remission to prisoners across Pakistan

Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt grants 30-day remission to prisoners across Pakistan
DC Islamabad personally makes sure civil servants enter Pakistan Secretariat with masks

DC Islamabad personally makes sure civil servants enter Pakistan Secretariat with masks

Shibli Faraz hints at legal action against Ayaz Sadiq

Shibli Faraz hints at legal action against Ayaz Sadiq
HRCP, PBC, PFUJ seek judicial commission to probe abduction of Ali Imran Syed

HRCP, PBC, PFUJ seek judicial commission to probe abduction of Ali Imran Syed
NAB conducts hours-long raid at NICVD

NAB conducts hours-long raid at NICVD

Latest

view all