Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Reuters

Madame Tussauds in Berlin dumps Trump before US election

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Trump has trailed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls for months. Photo: File

BERLIN: The waxwork museum Madame Tussauds in Berlin loaded its effigy of TV star-turned Republican president Donald Trump into a dumpster on Friday, a move apparently intended to reflect its expectations of next Tuesday’s presidential election.

In what seemed a further calculated insult, the statue of his predecessor and nemesis Barack Obama, who counted Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel among his closest allies, remained in place, beaming and besuited.

“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” said the museum’s marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag. “We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”

Trump has trailed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls for months, partly because of widespread disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping Europe and the United States, though recent polls have shown him gaining ground in a handful of key states.

Madame Tussauds’s display also includes former US presidents: regardless of the outcome, Trump and his dumpster are likely to be wheeled back before long.

More From World:

President, wolves, mushrooms: What are Americans voting for on Nov 3?

President, wolves, mushrooms: What are Americans voting for on Nov 3?
People casting early vote in US crosses 85 million, Texas jumps past 2016 turnout

People casting early vote in US crosses 85 million, Texas jumps past 2016 turnout
Sign of the times: Biden, Trump fans steal, damage placards

Sign of the times: Biden, Trump fans steal, damage placards
Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before US election

Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before US election
Biden joined by Obama as Trump targets Pennsylvania in election finale

Biden joined by Obama as Trump targets Pennsylvania in election finale
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to defuse decades-long dispute

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to defuse decades-long dispute
WATCH: Saudi man rams car into one of Makkah's Grand Mosque outer gates

WATCH: Saudi man rams car into one of Makkah's Grand Mosque outer gates
Death toll from Turkey earthquake rises to 24

Death toll from Turkey earthquake rises to 24
US election 2020: Donald Trump says American doctors lie about coronavirus deaths for money

US election 2020: Donald Trump says American doctors lie about coronavirus deaths for money
US election 2020: Vote against Trump for a free America, says London mayor Sadiq Khan

US election 2020: Vote against Trump for a free America, says London mayor Sadiq Khan
Khabib responds strongly to Macron for offensive stance on Islam

Khabib responds strongly to Macron for offensive stance on Islam
Watch: Multi-storey building collapses as massive 7.0 earthquake hits Turkey

Watch: Multi-storey building collapses as massive 7.0 earthquake hits Turkey

Latest

view all