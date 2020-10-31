US election 2020: What is the deadline to register my vote?

Saturday Oct 31, 2020
The last date to vote for the US Presidential Election 2020 is November 3, however, the deadline to vote via mail or online has passed, Business Insider has reported.
As many as 19 states and the District of Columbia currently allow voters to register in person on Election Day if they have missed out on the deadline to register by mail or online, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
"You can register to vote in-person on Election Day in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming," it said.
Here's a list of all the states and their dates to register votes:
State
Voter Registration Deadline
Election Day Registration
Alabama
N/A
Alaska
N/A
Arizona
N/A
Arkansas
N/A
California
If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in person at your County Elections Office at any time up to and including Election Day. Your provisional ballot will be counted when your County Elections Official verifies your voter registration.
Conditional registration may also be available in County Elections satellite offices and vote centers.
Colorado
You can register and cast a ballot up through Election Day by appearing in-person at a Voter Service and Polling Center during the Early Voting period or on Election Day. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.
Connecticut
If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still register to vote in person at a designated Election Day Registration office. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.
Delaware
N/A
District of Columbia
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions. You will need to bring proof of residency, such as a government photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or pay check that shows your current name and address.
Florida
N/A
Georgia
N/A
Hawaii
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting at early walk-in locations and on Election Day at your polling place. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.
Idaho
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. You will need to show proof of residence and a photo ID. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.
Illinois
You can also register in person (and vote) at your local elections office during the "grace period." The grace period starts 27 days before Election Day and ends on Election Day. Grace Period Voting does NOT take place at your regular polling place. Grace Period Voting almost always happens at your Local Election Office. Contact your Local Election Office for more information.
Indiana
N/A
Iowa
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. You should bring valid photo ID and, if the ID does not list your current address, also proof of residence. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.
Kansas
N/A
Kentucky
N/A
Louisiana
N/A
Maine
If you register to vote within 21 days of an election, including on election day, you must appear in person to register at the municipal registrar in order to register. Photo ID and proof of residence is required. Contact your Local Election Office with any questions.
Maryland
You can register to vote in-person during early voting and on Election Day. You will need to bring your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document that has your name and current address.
Massachusetts
N/A
Michigan
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. If you plan to register in person within 14 days of Election Day, you will need to present proof of residency. To register under these rules, Contact your Local Election Office with any questions.
Minnesota
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during the in-person absentee voting period or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular in-person absentee voting site -- or to your regular polling place -- to register and vote. You should bring valid ID and, if the ID does not list your current name and address, also proof of residence. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.
Mississippi
N/A
Missouri
N/A
Montana
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote at your county election office through close of polls on Election Day, except between noon and 5:00 p.m. the day before the election. You'll have to register at the office of your Local Election Office -- not at a polling place. Contact your Local Election Office for questions about the process. Photo ID or proof or residency is required.
Nebraska
N/A
Nevada
You may register to vote in-person at the polling place either during early voting or on Election Day. You must show a valid Nevada driver’s license or identification card at the polls to vote. If the identification does not have your current address, you must also show proof of residency .
New Hampshire
If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. Voters should bring a valid photo ID to vote. Voters that do not bring a valid photo ID execute a challenged voter affidavit form and will later receive a letter requesting confirmation they voted. Contact your Local Election Office for questions about the process or identification requirements.
New Jersey
N/A
New Mexico
N/A. New Mexico will begin same-day registration in 2021.
New York
N/A
North Carolina
If an individual becomes qualified to vote between the registration deadline (the 25th day before Election Day) and Election Day, then the individual may apply to register on Election Day by submitting an application to: a member of the county board of elections, the county director of elections, or the chief judge or a judge of the precinct in which the person is eligible to vote. If the application is approved, the individual may vote the same day. This applies to those individuals who recently become naturalized citizens of the U.S. or who have restored to citizenship after a felony conviction, but it does not apply to individuals who were 17 years old and reach 18 after the registration deadline.
North Dakota
North Dakota does not have voter registration. You simply need to bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.
Ohio
N/A
Oklahoma
N/A
Oregon
N/A
Pennsylvania
N/A
Rhode Island
You may register in person on Election Day at your local Board of Canvassers but only for Presidential elections.
South Carolina
N/A
South Dakota
N/A
Tennessee
N/A
Texas
N/A
Utah
An individual who is not registered to vote may register to vote, and vote, on election day or during the early voting period described in Section 20A-3-601, by voting a provisional ballot, if:
1. The individual is otherwise legally entitled to vote the ballot;
2. The ballot is identical to the ballot for the precinct in which the individual resides;
3. The information on the provisional ballot form is complete; and
4. The individual provides valid voter identification and proof of residence to the poll worker.
Vermont
You can register to vote on Election Day at your polling place. You must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day.
Virginia
N/A
Washington
Individuals may register to vote in their county auditor's office, the division of elections if in a separate city from the county auditor's office, a voting center, or other location designated by the county auditor in his or her county of residence no later than 8:00pm on the day of the primary, special election, or general election. The registration process and requirements for registering on Election Day are the same as for filling out a paper registration form or the online form.
West Virginia
N/A
Wisconsin
Individuals may register to vote in person at your polling place on Election Day. All individuals must provide both a proof of residency document and proof of identification to register on election Day.
Wyoming
1. Wyoming does not accept the National Voter Registration Form so please do not use our Register to Vote Tool to register to vote in Wyoming.
2. Wyoming prefers that people register to vote in person at the County Clerk's office.
3. If this isn't possible, print out the Wyoming Voter Registration form and fill it out in front of a notary. That part is really important! Your Wyoming Voter Registration Form MUST be notarized. Print clearly, using a black or blue ink pen (not felt tip).
4. Sign the voter registration oath on the form and have the notary or registered agent sign the form.
5. Make copies of the identification documents you showed to the notary.
6. Mail the voter registration form, along with the copies of your ID documents, to your County Clerk. Note: Sending your form to any other office will delay your voter registration.
7. Mail your form as soon as possible. Voter registration closes two weeks prior to Election Day.
8. Follow up with your County Clerk about any questions you may have about your registration or requests for absentee ballots.