US election 2020: What is the deadline to register my vote?

State Voter Registration Deadline Election Day Registration

Alabama In Person: 15 days before Election Day.

15 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Online: 15 days before Election Day. N/A

Alaska In Person: 30 days before Election Day.

30 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked at least 30 days before Election Day.

Postmarked at least 30 days before Election Day. Online: 30 days before Election Day. N/A

Arizona In Person: 29 days before Election Day, or on the next immediate business day if the deadline falls on a legal holiday or weekend.

29 days before Election Day, or on the next immediate business day if the deadline falls on a legal holiday or weekend. By Mail: Postmarked 29 days before Election Day, or on the next immediate business day if the deadline falls on a legal holiday or weekend.

Postmarked 29 days before Election Day, or on the next immediate business day if the deadline falls on a legal holiday or weekend. Online: 29 days before Election Day. N/A

Arkansas In Person: 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then on the next day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.

30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then on the next day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then on the next day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then on the next day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday. Online: N/A N/A

California In Person: 15 days before Election Day.

15 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Online: 15 days before Election Day. If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in person at your County Elections Office at any time up to and including Election Day. Your provisional ballot will be counted when your County Elections Official verifies your voter registration. Conditional registration may also be available in County Elections satellite offices and vote centers.

Colorado In Person: Election Day.

Election Day. By Mail: Received 8 days before Election Day.

Received 8 days before Election Day. Online: 8 days before Election Day. You can register and cast a ballot up through Election Day by appearing in-person at a Voter Service and Polling Center during the Early Voting period or on Election Day. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.

Connecticut In Person: Note: Connecticut also has Election Day Registration on Election Day.

Note: Connecticut also has Election Day Registration on Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked or received 7 days before Election Day.

Postmarked or received 7 days before Election Day. Online: 7 days before Election Day. If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still register to vote in person at a designated Election Day Registration office. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.

Delaware In Person: The fourth Saturday before Election Day.

The fourth Saturday before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked by the fourth Saturday before Election Day.

Postmarked by the fourth Saturday before Election Day. Online: The fourth Saturday before Election Day. N/A

District of Columbia In Person: If you submit your application in person at the Board of Elections or another voter registration agency, your application should be received no later than the day before the start of the early voting period. OR If you miss the deadline, Same-Day Registration is available during Early Voting and on Election Day, with proof of residency.

If you submit your application in person at the Board of Elections or another voter registration agency, your application should be received no later than the day before the start of the early voting period. OR If you miss the deadline, Same-Day Registration is available during Early Voting and on Election Day, with proof of residency. By Mail: Received 21 days before Election Day.

Received 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions. You will need to bring proof of residency, such as a government photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or pay check that shows your current name and address.

Florida In Person: 28 days before Election Day by 7pm.

28 days before Election Day by 7pm. By Mail: Postmarked 28 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 28 days before Election Day. Online: 28 days before Election Day by 7pm. N/A

Georgia In Person: 29 days before Election Day.

29 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 29 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 29 days before Election Day. Online: The fifth Monday before Election Day. N/A

Hawaii In Person: 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. Online: 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting at early walk-in locations and on Election Day at your polling place. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.

Idaho In Person: 25 days before Election Day. If you miss this deadline, you may also register on Election Day. (You must show proof of residence to register at the poll.)

25 days before Election Day. If you miss this deadline, you may also register on Election Day. (You must show proof of residence to register at the poll.) By Mail: Postmarked 25 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 25 days before Election Day. Online: 25 days before Election Day. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. You will need to show proof of residence and a photo ID. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.

Illinois In Person: 28 days before Election Day, after which you may register during the early voting period through Election Day.

28 days before Election Day, after which you may register during the early voting period through Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 28 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 28 days before Election Day. Online: 16 days before Election Day. You can also register in person (and vote) at your local elections office during the "grace period." The grace period starts 27 days before Election Day and ends on Election Day. Grace Period Voting does NOT take place at your regular polling place. Grace Period Voting almost always happens at your Local Election Office. Contact your Local Election Office for more information.

Indiana In Person: 29 days before Election Day.

29 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 29 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 29 days before Election Day. Online: 29 days before Election Day. N/A

Iowa In Person: 10 days before Election Day. If you miss the deadline, you can also register to vote in-person during early vote or on Election Day.

10 days before Election Day. If you miss the deadline, you can also register to vote in-person during early vote or on Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day or received 10 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 15 days before Election Day or received 10 days before Election Day. Online: 10 days before Election Day. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. You should bring valid photo ID and, if the ID does not list your current address, also proof of residence. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.

Kansas In Person: 21 days before Election Day.

21 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 21 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day. N/A

Kentucky In Person: 29 days before Election Day.

29 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 29 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 29 days before Election Day. Online: 29 days before Election Day. N/A

Louisiana In Person: 30 days before Election Day.

30 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. Online: 20 days before Election Day. N/A

Maine In Person: Election Day.

Election Day. By Mail: Received 15 business days before Election Day.

Received 15 business days before Election Day. Online: N/A If you register to vote within 21 days of an election, including on election day, you must appear in person to register at the municipal registrar in order to register. Photo ID and proof of residence is required. Contact your Local Election Office with any questions.

Maryland In Person: 21 days before Election Day. You may also register during early voting or on Election Day with proof of address. See Election Day registration instructions.

21 days before Election Day. You may also register during early voting or on Election Day with proof of address. See Election Day registration instructions. By Mail: Postmarked 21 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day. You can register to vote in-person during early voting and on Election Day. You will need to bring your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document that has your name and current address.

Massachusetts In Person: 10 days before Election Day.

10 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 10 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 10 days before Election Day. Online: 10 days before Election Day. N/A

Michigan In Person: Election Day at your city or township clerk office. The voter registration deadline is 15 days before Election Day, if you submit an application form through a voter registration drive or deliver it to a county clerk or secretary of state office.

Election Day at your city or township clerk office. The voter registration deadline is 15 days before Election Day, if you submit an application form through a voter registration drive or deliver it to a county clerk or secretary of state office. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Online: 15 days before Election Day. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. If you plan to register in person within 14 days of Election Day, you will need to present proof of residency. To register under these rules, Contact your Local Election Office with any questions.

Minnesota In Person: Election Day.

Election Day. By Mail: Received 21 days before Election Day.

Received 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during the in-person absentee voting period or on Election Day. Simply go to your regular in-person absentee voting site -- or to your regular polling place -- to register and vote. You should bring valid ID and, if the ID does not list your current name and address, also proof of residence. Contact your Local Election Office if you have any questions.

Mississippi In Person: 30 days before Election Day.

30 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. Online: N/A N/A

Missouri In Person: 27 days before Election Day.

27 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 27 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 27 days before Election Day. Online: 27 days before Election Day. N/A

Montana In Person: Election Day.

Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 8 days before Election Day and received 5 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 8 days before Election Day and received 5 days before Election Day. Online: N/A If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote at your county election office through close of polls on Election Day, except between noon and 5:00 p.m. the day before the election. You'll have to register at the office of your Local Election Office -- not at a polling place. Contact your Local Election Office for questions about the process. Photo ID or proof or residency is required.

Nebraska In Person: 11 days before Election Day.

11 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 18 days before Election Day. Received 14 days before Election Day, if there's an illegible postmark.

Postmarked 18 days before Election Day. Received 14 days before Election Day, if there's an illegible postmark. Online: 18 days before Election Day N/A

Nevada In Person: Election Day.

Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 28 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 28 days before Election Day. Online: 5 days before Election Day You may register to vote in-person at the polling place either during early voting or on Election Day. You must show a valid Nevada driver’s license or identification card at the polls to vote. If the identification does not have your current address, you must also show proof of residency .



New Hampshire In Person: Election Day. Before Election Day, the last day to register is the last meeting of the Supervisors of the Checklist. The supervisors meet once, 6-13 days before Election Day. Check your town/city website, or call your clerk's office for the date, time, and location of the Supervisor's meeting.

Election Day. Before Election Day, the last day to register is the last meeting of the Supervisors of the Checklist. The supervisors meet once, 6-13 days before Election Day. Check your town/city website, or call your clerk's office for the date, time, and location of the Supervisor's meeting. By Mail: Received between 6 and 13 days before Election Day, depending on which town you live in.

Received between 6 and 13 days before Election Day, depending on which town you live in. Online: N/A If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time on Election Day. Simply go to your regular polling place or early voting site to register and vote. Voters should bring a valid photo ID to vote. Voters that do not bring a valid photo ID execute a challenged voter affidavit form and will later receive a letter requesting confirmation they voted. Contact your Local Election Office for questions about the process or identification requirements.

New Jersey In Person: 21 days before Election Day.

21 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 21 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day N/A

New Mexico In Person: Saturday before Election Day at the county clerk's office. 28 days before Election Day otherwise.

Saturday before Election Day at the county clerk's office. 28 days before Election Day otherwise. By Mail: Postmarked 28 days before Election Day. However, an application may be accepted through the Friday following the deadline if the application is postmarked before the deadline.

Postmarked 28 days before Election Day. However, an application may be accepted through the Friday following the deadline if the application is postmarked before the deadline. Online: 28 days before Election Day N/A. New Mexico will begin same-day registration in 2021.

New York In Person: 25 days before Election Day.

25 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 25 days before Election Day. Received 20 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 25 days before Election Day. Received 20 days before Election Day. Online: 25 days before Election Day N/A

North Carolina In Person: The Saturday before Election Day if voting early in person. Otherwise 25 days before Election Day.

The Saturday before Election Day if voting early in person. Otherwise 25 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 25 days before Election Day. If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will still be processed if it is Received 20 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 25 days before Election Day. If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will still be processed if it is Received 20 days before Election Day. Online: 25 days before Election Day If an individual becomes qualified to vote between the registration deadline (the 25th day before Election Day) and Election Day, then the individual may apply to register on Election Day by submitting an application to: a member of the county board of elections, the county director of elections, or the chief judge or a judge of the precinct in which the person is eligible to vote. If the application is approved, the individual may vote the same day. This applies to those individuals who recently become naturalized citizens of the U.S. or who have restored to citizenship after a felony conviction, but it does not apply to individuals who were 17 years old and reach 18 after the registration deadline.

North Dakota In Person: North Dakota does not have voter registration. You simply need to bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.

North Dakota does not have voter registration. You simply need to bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote. By Mail: North Dakota does not have voter registration. You simply need to bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.

North Dakota does not have voter registration. You simply need to bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote. Online: N/A North Dakota does not have voter registration. You simply need to bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.

Ohio In Person: 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. Online: 30 days before Election Day N/A

Oklahoma In Person: 25 days before Election Day.

25 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 25 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 25 days before Election Day. Online: N/A N/A

Oregon In Person: 21 days before Election Day.

21 days before Election Day. By Mail: Received 21 days before Election Day.

Received 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day N/A

Pennsylvania In Person: 15 days before Election Day.

15 days before Election Day. By Mail: Received 15 days before Election Day.

Received 15 days before Election Day. Online: 15 days before Election Day N/A

Rhode Island In Person: 30 days before Election Day.

30 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. If the postmark is missing or unclear and the registration form is received no later than 5 days after the deadline, the individual shall be presumed to have been registered by the deadline.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. If the postmark is missing or unclear and the registration form is received no later than 5 days after the deadline, the individual shall be presumed to have been registered by the deadline. Online: 30 days before Election Day You may register in person on Election Day at your local Board of Canvassers but only for Presidential elections.

South Carolina In Person: 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Sunday, the last preceding day that the county board of voter registration and elections is open.

30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Sunday, the last preceding day that the county board of voter registration and elections is open. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. Online: 30 days before Election Day N/A

South Dakota In Person: 15 days before Election Day.

15 days before Election Day. By Mail: Received 15 days before Election Day.

Received 15 days before Election Day. Online: N/A N/A

Tennessee In Person: 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Sunday, 29 days before Election Day.

30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Sunday, 29 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. Online: 30 days before Election Day N/A

Texas In Person: 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Sunday, 29 days before Election Day.

30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Sunday, 29 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

Postmarked 30 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. Online: N/A N/A

Utah In Person: 7 days before Election Day in clerk's office, but may also register during early vote and on Election Day. However, individuals must vote by provisional ballot if they register in person during early voting or on Election Day.

7 days before Election Day in clerk's office, but may also register during early vote and on Election Day. However, individuals must vote by provisional ballot if they register in person during early voting or on Election Day. By Mail: Received 11 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday.

Received 11 days before Election Day, the deadline is extended to the next business day if this falls on a Sunday. Online: 11 days before Election Day An individual who is not registered to vote may register to vote, and vote, on election day or during the early voting period described in Section 20A-3-601, by voting a provisional ballot, if: 1. The individual is otherwise legally entitled to vote the ballot; 2. The ballot is identical to the ballot for the precinct in which the individual resides; 3. The information on the provisional ballot form is complete; and 4. The individual provides valid voter identification and proof of residence to the poll worker.

Vermont In Person: Election Day (you must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day).

Election Day (you must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day). By Mail: Received Election Day.

Received Election Day. Online: Election Day. But if you register online the day before or on Election Day, your application may not be processed and your name may not appear on the checklist and you may be asked to fill out another application at the polls. To be sure your name appears on the checklist, please register by the Friday before the election. You can register to vote on Election Day at your polling place. You must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day.

Virginia In Person: For the 2020 general election, received by 5pm 19 days before Election Day.

For the 2020 general election, received by 5pm 19 days before Election Day. By Mail: For the 2020 general election, postmarked 19 days before Election Day.

For the 2020 general election, postmarked 19 days before Election Day. Online: For the 2020 general election, received by 11:59 PM 19 days before Election Day. N/A

Washington In Person: Election Day.

Election Day. By Mail: Received 8 days before Election Day.

Received 8 days before Election Day. Online: 8 days before Election Day Individuals may register to vote in their county auditor's office, the division of elections if in a separate city from the county auditor's office, a voting center, or other location designated by the county auditor in his or her county of residence no later than 8:00pm on the day of the primary, special election, or general election. The registration process and requirements for registering on Election Day are the same as for filling out a paper registration form or the online form.

West Virginia In Person: 21 days before Election Day.

21 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 21 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 21 days before Election Day. Online: 21 days before Election Day N/A

Wisconsin In Person: The Friday before Election Day.

The Friday before Election Day. By Mail: For the 2020 general election, postmarked 20 days before Election Day.

For the 2020 general election, postmarked 20 days before Election Day. Online: For the 2020 general election, received 20 days before Election Day. Individuals may register to vote in person at your polling place on Election Day. All individuals must provide both a proof of residency document and proof of identification to register on election Day.