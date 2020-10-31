Kendall Jenner wins the internet with her tribute to Pamela Anderson

Kendall Jenner on Saturday left her fans swooning over her latest pictures as she appealed to fellow Americans to cast their votes in her social media post.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posed as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire (A 1996 movie) as her Halloween getup.

"Don’t call me babe” happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!!" Me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire," she captioned her pictures.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were prominent among those who praised her Halloween appearance.



