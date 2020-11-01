Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month

Emma Corrin, who will play Princess Diana in 'The Crown', will become a household name thereafter

Emma Corrin, who is all set to emulate Princess Diana to perfection, has her fingers crossed until the mid of November, when her drama finally hits the screen.

Corrin, who will play Princess Diana in Netflix series The Crown season 4, will become a household name thereafter.

She began preparing for her biggest part yet in 2019, researching carefully the many facets of the late Princess.

Describing her role as “the most exceptional opportunity," Corrin added shared how close the role is to her heart.

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. I will strive to do her justice," she said.

The Crown season 4 will premiere on Netflix on November 15, 2020.

