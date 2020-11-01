Prince Harry’s royal return unlikely over Meghan Markle’s ‘clashes with family’

Meghan Markle's adjustment into the British royal family was no easy process as it even led to quite a number of people becoming displeased.



And while she along with Prince Harry may have bid adieu to the royal life, things won’t be quite easy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving forward.

Royal historian and author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey suggested during an interview with Sky News that the former actor has had an ‘unprecedented impact’ on the royals and will greatly affect the future decisions of who may be allowed to enter the household.

“With hindsight it's clear that the Palace, when they saw this self-made successful woman, a celebrity in her own right before she met Harry, a millionaire in her own right before she met Harry,” said Lacey.

"Unlike anyone that had been before in the Royal Family, she has these dedicated believes in feminism, social change. There is the cutting edge. Her dedication to these causes caused clashes with the royal traditions of impartiality,” he went on to say.

"And that's going to be one of the challenged that has to be sorted out in the future if the couple are going to come back in some way into the family,” he added.

This comes in light of Harry’s refusal of returning to UK for Christmas, as Vanity Fair was told by a source: “Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas. The problem is if he comes over then he has to quarantine and that makes things quite difficult.”