Prince Philip 'disappointed' with Prince Charles’s marital failure: report

Prince Philip has always been praised for his loyalty towards his wife Queen Elizabeth, and in light of his feelings towards the monarch, the prince has always held his family to high standards.

However, once when Prince Charles failed to effectively contain private findings regarding his marriage to Princess Diana, the prince consort sprang into action with deep ‘disappointment’ in his heart.

The Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter spoke about the young prince’s disappointing action on Chanel 5’s Philip: The King Without Crown. Reportedly, "Philip being a dad and being a father-in-law, he would have been pretty disappointed because he and the Queen believe in the sanctity of marriage.”

"There was disappointment that this great expectation of 1981, this mammoth wedding which everybody viewed as a fairytale wedding, should suddenly crumble."

Glynis Barber, the narrator of the documentary explained, "As patriarch, the Duke of Edinburgh again took the initiative and tried to counsel the once-happy couple."

Even royal correspondent Jennie Bond pointed out how earnestly the prince attempted to reconcile the failing marriage. “He wrote letters in which he tried to be a marriage counsellor if you like, and she wrote back always saying 'dearest Pa.' And she said, 'I think you really underestimate your skills as a marriage counsellor.' And she said, 'whatever happens, I will always know that you care'."

Once Prince Philip exhausted all of his efforts, he turned to Queen Elizabeth. In the end it was only her intervention back in 1995 was able to put an end to the rift. Royal biographer, Angela Levin, elaborated upon the closed-door conversation, saying, “This was the monarch taking over, not so much the mother or the mother-in-law, saying, ‘I insist on a divorce. I see this as ridiculous, it’s not going to work with being separated'. They had to divorce."

Royal expert Richard Kay believes the Queen’s actions were never out of maternal love or concern, but out of fear for the future of the monarchy. "It was sort of dominating royal coverage, it was overshadowing all the good works of the Royal Family. And they thought it was sort of corroding public attitudes toward the House of Windsor. It was very damaging times for the Queen."