Bella Thorne and her Italian boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo dressed up as a police officer and an outlaw on Halloween.



The American actress and the Italian singer lit the entire internet on fire with their new photos that they shared on Instagram.

Bella Thorne left her millions of fans swooning over her pictures that accompanied a love-filled caption.



"I broke him out of prison because I fell in love," The Babysitter: Killer Queen' star captioned her post.