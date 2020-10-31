October 31: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs95,680 at the opening of the market. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs111,600 on Saturday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,650 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs95,680 at the opening of the market.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs87,706, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,299 at the opening of the day.

It is pertinent that the market was closed on Friday due to a public holiday on account of Eid Milad un Nabi.



