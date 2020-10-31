Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

October 31: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs95,680 at the opening of the market. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs111,600 on Saturday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs1,650 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs95,680 at the opening of the market.

Read more: October 30: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs87,706, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,299 at the opening of the day.

It is pertinent that the market was closed on Friday due to a public holiday on account of Eid Milad un Nabi.


More From Business:

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31
Oil & gas sector: More than 400,000 jobs cut in 2020

Oil & gas sector: More than 400,000 jobs cut in 2020
October 30: Today's gold rates in Pakistan

October 30: Today's gold rates in Pakistan

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 30

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 30
US economy registers record gain of 33.1% in third quarter

US economy registers record gain of 33.1% in third quarter
PSX: Stocks take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 1,200 points

PSX: Stocks take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 1,200 points
FBR initiates inquiry against sugar mills

FBR initiates inquiry against sugar mills
October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29
PSX: KSE 100 sees selling pressure but market remains over 41,000

PSX: KSE 100 sees selling pressure but market remains over 41,000
PTI govt's delayed decisions cost people Rs404b: report

PTI govt's delayed decisions cost people Rs404b: report
October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Latest

view all