WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature

WhatsApp has not announced a confirmed date for the launch of the feature. Photo: File

Messaging service WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would delete old messages automatically, said a report on Monday.

Website WABetainfo, have accessed an FAQ document talking about the disappearing message feature. As per the document users can “send messages that disappear on WhatsApp by enabling disappearing messages”.

If the users enable the option, then new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. However, it clarified that the setting will not affect messages that were sent or received by users previously.

“In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off,” said the document.

But WhatsApp has said that the preview of the message would still be visible in the notifications until WhatsApp is opened. It also clarified that the quoted text of the disappearing message may also remain in the chat after seven days.

“If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat,” said the FAQ document. It also added that if the message has been backed up by the user then it will remain there but will be deleted once the backup has been restored.

According to Tech website Neowin, the feature will be available for Android, iOS, KaiOS, Web and Desktop.

Users will be able to enable the feature, once it has been launched, by tapping a contact name and enable Disappearing Messages. However a confirmed date of the launch has not been revealed as of yet.