Iqra all praise for woman commissioner chairing meeting in a room full of men

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020
Actor Iqra Aziz was all praise for a woman assistant commissioner leading a meeting that comprised only men.
Iqra was reacting to an image of Shahida Parveen, who recently took charge as assistant commissioner in Mirpurkhas, chairing a meeting with room full of men. The photo recently went viral, garnering positive vibes.
Part of the 46 Common Training Programme, this is Shahida's first assignment as a public servant. She is the sister of Zahida Parveen, assistant superintendent of police in Karachi.