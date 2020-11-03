Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Iqra all praise for woman commissioner chairing meeting in a room full of men

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz (left) and  Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Khas Shahida Parveen. — Instagram, Twitter

Actor Iqra Aziz was all praise for a woman assistant commissioner leading a meeting that comprised only men. 

Iqra was reacting to an image of Shahida Parveen, who recently took charge as assistant commissioner in Mirpurkhas, chairing a meeting with room full of men. The photo recently went viral, garnering positive vibes.

The Instagram story shared by Iqra Aziz. — Instagram

Part of the 46 Common Training Programme, this is Shahida's first assignment as a public servant. She is the sister of Zahida Parveen, assistant superintendent of police in Karachi. 

More From Pakistan:

Aarzoo Raja case: 44-year-old alleged husband to appear before court today

Aarzoo Raja case: 44-year-old alleged husband to appear before court today

15 men who allegedly gang-raped Faisalabadi sisters continue to evade arrest

15 men who allegedly gang-raped Faisalabadi sisters continue to evade arrest
PFUJ, FN call for legislation to end impunity for crimes against journalists

PFUJ, FN call for legislation to end impunity for crimes against journalists
Watch: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan clueless about his removal as Punjab minister

Watch: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan clueless about his removal as Punjab minister
Arzoo has been recovered, says Murtaza Wahab

Arzoo has been recovered, says Murtaza Wahab
20-year-old hangs himself after parents refuse to buy him smartphone, say police

20-year-old hangs himself after parents refuse to buy him smartphone, say police
Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab's information minister

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab's information minister

Kabul University: Pakistan condemns 'mindless' attack

Kabul University: Pakistan condemns 'mindless' attack
Pakistan school closure: Shafqat Mahmood issues clarification as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan school closure: Shafqat Mahmood issues clarification as coronavirus cases rise
Murtaza Wahab condemns raid on NICVD, urges NAB to probe ‘bigger issues’

Murtaza Wahab condemns raid on NICVD, urges NAB to probe ‘bigger issues’
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa
Karachi coronavirus update: District south reports highest number of cases throughout the city

Karachi coronavirus update: District south reports highest number of cases throughout the city

Latest

view all