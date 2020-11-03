Iqra all praise for woman commissioner chairing meeting in a room full of men

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz (left) and Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Khas Shahida Parveen. — Instagram, Twitter

Actor Iqra Aziz was all praise for a woman assistant commissioner leading a meeting that comprised only men.

Iqra was reacting to an image of Shahida Parveen, who recently took charge as assistant commissioner in Mirpurkhas, chairing a meeting with room full of men. The photo recently went viral, garnering positive vibes.

The Instagram story shared by Iqra Aziz. — Instagram

Part of the 46 Common Training Programme, this is Shahida's first assignment as a public servant. She is the sister of Zahida Parveen, assistant superintendent of police in Karachi.